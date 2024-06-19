Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,095 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NEE stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

