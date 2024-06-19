Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

