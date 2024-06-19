Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 909 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.