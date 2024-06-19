Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.32 ($0.40). 315,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 516,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.44).

Argentex Group Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £34.27 million, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.51.

Insider Activity at Argentex Group

In other news, insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,057,788.31). 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

