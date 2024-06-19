Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 3.1%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 40,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,007,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

