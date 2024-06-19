Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

