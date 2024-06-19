AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £110 ($139.77) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($158.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £150 ($190.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £121.57 ($154.47).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £124.16 ($157.76) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.22) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($161.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £119.89 and a 200 day moving average price of £109.53. The stock has a market cap of £192.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,979.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

