ATB Capital Analysts Give GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) a C$66.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.10.

