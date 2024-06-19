ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.13

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.13 and traded as high as C$38.94. ATCO shares last traded at C$38.71, with a volume of 154,430 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.13.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

