ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATI in a research report issued on Sunday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ATI stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $10,003,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ATI by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

