Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

