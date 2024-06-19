Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 8.9 %
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.41.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
