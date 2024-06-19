Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.07. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Autodesk by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Autodesk by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

