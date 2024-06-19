Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.42.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

