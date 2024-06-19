Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.