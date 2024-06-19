Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.94

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.94 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 39.63 ($0.50). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 922,853 shares traded.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £143.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.