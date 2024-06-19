Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Up 9.6 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

