Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.31.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

