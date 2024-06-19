Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 146,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 91,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

