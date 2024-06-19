B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 366,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $251.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.