B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

