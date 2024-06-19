Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.85

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.85 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.56). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 358.40 ($4.55), with a volume of 877,875 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.85.

Insider Activity

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £731,195.85 ($929,092.57). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £117,988.34 ($149,921.65). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.89), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($929,092.57). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

