BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 17.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.