Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.