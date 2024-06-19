Barclays Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $204.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Shares of HSY opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 53.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

