Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Barnes & Noble Education

NYSE BNED opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62.

In related news, Director Rory Wallace bought 202,480,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $10,124,038.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,676.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

