Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.36

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.36 and traded as high as C$22.63. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 3,515,372 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.36.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

