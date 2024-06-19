Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Interface alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Price Performance

TILE opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $869.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.