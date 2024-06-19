Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,069,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.7 days.
Becle Price Performance
Becle stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
About Becle
