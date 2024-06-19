Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Paul Southgate Sells 2,843 Shares

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £4,008.63 ($5,093.56).

Paul Southgate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Paul Southgate purchased 2,843 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,292.93 ($5,454.80).

Bellevue Healthcare Price Performance

BBH stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.08. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of £765.31 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

