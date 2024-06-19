Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 735,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,197,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

