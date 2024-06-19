Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHM opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.78.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.