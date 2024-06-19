Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE BXP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $565,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
