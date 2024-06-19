Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

BXP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

