Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.