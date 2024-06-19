Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %
BCLI stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
