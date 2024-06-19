BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.