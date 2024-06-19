BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.90. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.