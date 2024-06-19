BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.90. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital
In related news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
