Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

