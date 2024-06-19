Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $41.13. 4,161,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,319,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.