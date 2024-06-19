Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 3.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,820.92 and last traded at $1,794.32. 2,856,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,907,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,735.04.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

The stock has a market cap of $839.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,379.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,267.74.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

