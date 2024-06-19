Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price at $68.83

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

