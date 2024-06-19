Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $109.45

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of BECN opened at $96.80 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

