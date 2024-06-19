Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$84.92

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.04%.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
