Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $129.50

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $117.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

