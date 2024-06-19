Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $69.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of HAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

