Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target at $16.93

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $9,713,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

