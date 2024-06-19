Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $129.76

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.76.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Announces Dividend

Shares of PLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Prologis by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 78,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.