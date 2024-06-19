Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $252.17

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.17.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

