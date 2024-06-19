Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $309.11

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.17.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

