Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target at C$0.90

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.10.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

